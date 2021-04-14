Eric Trump: We've already won Republican front-runner Donald Trump has dominated the GOP field and his son, Eric Trump, has been with the real estate mogul for most of the campaign. After Donald Trump stumbled to answer a question about the endorsement of the Ku Klux Klan, Eric tells CBSN that his dad has denounced David Duke and the Klan at least "400 times." Trump also discusses his father's work as a politican, businessman and parent. endorsement of the Klu Klux Klan, Eric tells CBSN that his dad has denounced David Duke and the Klan at least "400 times". Trump also discusses his father's work as a politican, businessman and parent.