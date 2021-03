House clears way for ratification of decades-old Equal Rights Amendment House lawmakers have voted to do away with the deadline on the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, legislation that would ensure the rights of all people under the Constitution, regardless of sex. Alisha Haridasani Gupta, New York Times gender reporter and writer of the "In Her Words" newsletter, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain why it's taken nearly a century to clear the way for what could become the 28th Amendment.