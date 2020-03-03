Coronavirus Updates
Live: Trump Rally
Amy Klobuchar Drops Out
Joe Biden Interview
Amazon Fires Documentary
Transgender Woman Murdered
Obamacare
James Lipton Dies
Vanessa Bryant
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Coronavirus kills 6 people in Washington state
Expert: Coronavirus may infect up to 70% of world's population
Watch live: Trump holds rally in Charlotte, North Carolina
Buttigieg to endorse Biden at rally ahead of Super Tuesday
Stocks jump as Wall Street looks to Fed to offset outbreak
Klobuchar drops out of 2020 race, endorsing Biden
James Lipton, "Inside the Actors Studio" host, dies at 93
Miss Staten Island says she's bisexual, is banned from parade
A look at the House races to watch on Super Tuesday
Coronavirus
Live updates: Coronavirus kills 6 in Washington state
Full coverage: Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus may infect up to 70% of world's population, expert says
Churches take precautions against spread of coronavirus
Trump considers new travel restrictions
Fact vs. fiction about coronavirus
How coronavirus affects the human body
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Expert predicts effects of coronavirus
The coronavirus worldwide death toll now tops 3,000 with nearly 90,000 cases. Even those numbers are nothing compared to what could happen in the months ahead. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue