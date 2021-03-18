Live

Watch CBSN Live

Enrique Iglesias on growing up in the spotlight

Having a music superstar for a father taught Enrique Iglesias how to navigate a career in the industry. The singer tells Rita Braver how watching his dad, Julio Iglesias, was all the schooling he needed.
