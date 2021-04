Emmett Till's cousin responds to Carolyn Bryant recanting story In 1955, a 21-year-old white woman named Carolyn Bryant claimed a black teenager, Emmett Till, made sexual advances toward her. That claim led to Till's kidnapping and death. Now in historian Timothy Tyson's new book, "The Blood of Emmett Till," the author says Bryant has broken her silence for the first time to recant her story. Till's cousin, Wheeler Parker Jr., responds to the shocking revelation.