TechWatch: Elon Musk accused of market manipulation over Twitter shares In TechWatch, there is a new twist in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga. The company's largest stakeholder is now facing a lawsuit accusing the billionaire of market manipulation. The suit alleges that the world's richest man illegally delayed disclosing his stake in the company in order to purchase more shares at a lower price. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson has more.