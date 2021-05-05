Ellen Pao addresses sexism and discrimination in Silicon Valley In our Issues That Matter series, we take a closer look at discrimination in the workplace. Tech investor Ellen Pao made headlines during her 2015 gender discrimination trial against Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. It became one of the most prominent lawsuits of its kind in Silicon Valley. She reveals her story for the first time in a new memoir called "Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change." Pao joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she thinks Silicon Valley isn't changing and to offer tips for workers encountering discrimination.