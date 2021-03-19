Live

Watch CBSN Live

Election underway for new Afghan president

Afghan voters brave enough to go to the polls are choosing a new president to replace Hamid Karzai. In Kabul, the capital, there was a lot of security, a lot of smiling faces and plenty of defiance. Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.