El Paso Walmart gunman pleads guilty: CBS News Flash Feb. 9, 2023 The man accused of killing 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in 2019 has plead guilty. Prosecutors recommend Patrick Crusius serve 90 consecutive life sentences. An international probe into the Malaysian Airlines flight shot down in 2014 finds “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the missile. And a portrait of the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” -- 96-year-old Opal Lee -- was hung in the Texas Capitol.