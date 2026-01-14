"Einstein visa" demand may fuel fraud, CBS News finds Applications are pouring into the U.S. for the so-called "Einstein visa," officially known as EB-1A. The visa is reserved for high achievers who can show extraordinary ability in their fields for employment. But a new CBS News investigation finds that some companies' marketing services to boost credentials for this visa may be committing fraud. CBS News Confirmed data journalist Julia Ingram worked on that investigation and discusses it on "The Daily Report."