EgyptAir flight hijacked, flown to Cyprus

A man claiming to be wearing a suicide bomb hijacked an EgyptAir flight overnight from Alexandria and had the plane diverted to Cyprus. The hijacker allowed most of the passengers off the plane. A motive is still unknown. Don Champion reports.
