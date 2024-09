Eddie Vedder on the origin of Pearl Jam: "It was heaven" In 1990 Eddie Vedder was asked to compose lyrics for instrumental tracks sent to him by a group of Seattle musicians. His audition would lead to the formation of Pearl Jam, one of the world's biggest and most influential rock groups. In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" September 22, Vedder and bassist Jeff Ament talk with Anthony Mason about the band's origin.