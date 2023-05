Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit over "Thinking Out Loud" Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has emerged victorious after a years-long legal battle over one of his most popular songs. Sheeran's trial came to a close as jurors concluded he did not steal key elements of Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic, "Let's Get It On," to create his Grammy-winning 2014 hit, "Thinking Out Loud." Vlad Duthiers reports.