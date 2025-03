ECORE's automated LIBS technology enables comprehensive on-site drill core analysis, generating detailed mineralogical maps that optimize exploration and production strategies, revolutionizing critical mineral mining at Foran's McIlvenna Bay.

ECORE Mobile Lab: Revolutionary Critical Mineral Exploration at Foran's McIlvenna Bay ECORE's automated LIBS technology enables comprehensive on-site drill core analysis, generating detailed mineralogical maps that optimize exploration and production strategies, revolutionizing critical mineral mining at Foran's McIlvenna Bay.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On