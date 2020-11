Economist: Controlling COVID-19 is the "No. 1 priority" for economic recovery The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic hardship for so many here in the United States and around the world. Paul Romer, University Professor in Economics at NYU and co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics Sciences, breaks down what needs to happen to turn things around and also shares his thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden choosing Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary.