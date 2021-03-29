Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ebola cancels Christmas in Sierra Leone

As Sierra Leone struggles to control the deadly outbreak, government officials have been forced to cancel all public holiday celebrations. Debora Patta reports on why the infection rate has been so hard to manage in the West African nation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.