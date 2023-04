Eating Trash: The Chefs Turning Food Waste Into Trendy Eats | CBS Reports Nearly 40% of food in the U.S. ends up in the landfill, a problem exacerbating both climate change and food insecurity. But innovative chefs from gourmet eateries to soup kitchens are on a mission to change that. CBS Reports' Adam Yamaguchi dines across America to discover the creative ways chefs transform food waste into trendy eats.