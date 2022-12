Seaweed-based plastic alternative among Earthshot Prize winners Five "eco innovators" have been named winners of the second-ever Earthshot Prize. Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez is co-founder and co-CEO of NotPla, is a company that uses plants and seaweed as an alternative to single-use plastic packaging and a winner of the Earthshot Prize. He joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss their work and the significance of the award.