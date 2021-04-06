Live

Eagle crash lands into nest

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including an eagle flubbing her nest landing on a live webcam and Jamie O'Brien surfing the Teahupo'o while on fire. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
