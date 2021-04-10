Live

E. coli outbreak at Chipotle spreads

A total of 45 people have been infected by E. coli bacteria linked to Chipotle restaurants. The bacteria can be deadly. This is at least the fourth health outbreak for Chipotle this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
