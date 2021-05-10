Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?" In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow addresses the alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, Woody Allen. For 25 years, Farrow has insisted Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. In this preview of her conversation with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Farrow explains why now is the time to speak out. Watch the full report Thursday, Jan. 18 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.