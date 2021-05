Dylan Farrow on Time's Up, actors who work with Woody Allen Dylan Farrow says she's felt ignored for years after alleging her adoptive father Woody Allen sexually abused her. Allen has denied the accusations and has never been charged with a crime. In her first TV interview about the allegations, Dylan told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King she's speaking up again to have her voice included in the Time's Up and #MeToo conversations.