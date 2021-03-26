Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dutch jihadist in Syria to reveal why he fights

CBS News correspondent Clarissa Ward traveled to Syria, where she interviewed a 26-year-old former soldier from Holland who joined the jihad two years ago. The man, who goes by his last name Yilmaz, said he "would fight anybody" – even his father.
