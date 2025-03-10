Watch CBS News

Drug policy expert on fentanyl crisis and tariffs

Drug policy expert Sheila Vakharia joins to discuss the Trump administration's tariffs and their connection to fentanyl, the latest CDC data on overdose rates, and what's actually helping in the fight against synthetic opioids.
