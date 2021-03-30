Live

Watch CBSN Live

Drones pose security, privacy challenges

The drone that crashed onto the White House South Lawn has raised questions about the threats posed by small flying drones. Chip Reid speaks to Drone Shield founder Brian Hearing who is trying to keep up with the looming threat from the air.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.