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Dr. Stephen Patrick on drug testing new mothers

In this web exclusive, Dr. Stephen Patrick, a newborn ICU doctor and researcher on how the opioid crisis affects pregnant women and infants, talks with CBS News' Erin Moriarty about what happens after a mother tests positive for a substance during pregnancy. Patrick argues that automatically referring mothers to child welfare or law enforcement over a single drug test - even for substances like marijuana, which are legal in much of the country - can create more harm than it prevents: driving women away from prenatal care, disproportionately affecting Black and Native American families, and separating moms from newborns without evidence of harm.
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