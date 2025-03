Dr. Scott Gottlieb says RFK Jr.'s suggested alternatives to the MMR vaccine are "not viable" Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s suggested alternatives to the MMR vaccine are "not viable" and "'I'd much prefer if he made a full throated recommendation to parents to get kids vaccinated, especially in a setting of the regions" where measles is spreading.