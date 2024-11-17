Watch CBS News

Dr. Deborah Birx says she is "excited" for data discussions in RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator in the first Trump administration, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that while Robert F. Kennedy has sprouted debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines and autism as well as HIV and AIDS, he will have to bring his data forward in Senate confirmation hearings for Health and Human Services Secretary and it can be publicly questioned.
