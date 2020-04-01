Dr. Agus calls for stricter virus precautions... The White House coronavirus task force warned Americans in a press conference that anywhere between 100,000 to 240,000 people could likely die before the pandemic is over. Dr. David Agus credited social distancing guidelines as the reason the number isn't higher, yet said more could be done. He called on the federal government to strengthen mandates to keep people following the guidelines set by the White House during an appearance on "CBS This Morning."