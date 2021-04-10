Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dozens die in nightclub fire in Romania

A deadly fire erupted in a nightclub in Romania. At least 27 people were killed during a rock concert in the basement club. The performance included fireworks. The fire caused a stampede for the only available exit. Barry Petersen reports.
