"For God's sakes, don't raise prices on typical families," former economic adviser says on tariffs President Trump walked back his "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday, announcing that higher levies on most nations will be put on pause for 90 days. Gene Sperling is the former director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy under former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and was a senior adviser to former President Biden. Vance Ginn was the chief economist for the White House's Office of Management and Budget during President Trump's first term. They join "The Daily Report" with analysis.