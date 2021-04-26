Live

Donald Trump's historically low approval ratings

The latest CBS poll shows 32% of Americans view President-elect Donald Trump favorably. That is a record low approval rating for a president entering office. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the numbers on CBSN.
