Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump trashes Clinton for "deplorables" remark

Donald Trump took aim at Hillary Clinton after she called many his supporters "a basket of deplorables." CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and Aaron Blake of The Washington Post join CBSN to discuss the latest from the campaign trail.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.