Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is a "Trojan horse"

It wasn't a good night for front-runner Donald Trump in Wisconsin after Ted Cruz won the state's primary. Does a win for Ted Cruz in this state make the likelihood of a contested convention greater? Heidi Przybyla joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.