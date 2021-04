Donald Trump slams Cruz, Kasich for "pathetic" pact Republican front-runner Donald Trump attacked rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich for agreeing to team up and stop Trump from getting the presidential nomination. Trump called their plan a sign of weakness and utterly "pathetic." Despite the Kasich-Cruz pact, Donald Trump is still ahead in all polls leading into Tuesday's five primaries. CBS News' Major Garrett joins Josh Elliot to break down the GOP scenario.