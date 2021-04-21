Live

Trump revisits immigration issue after backlash

After proposing a tough deportation policy in an immigration speech, Donald Trump is trying to broaden his appeal to minority voters. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and Real Clear Politics' Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss on CBSN.
