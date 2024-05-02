Donald Trump rallies supporters in crucial battleground states For the first time since his New York criminal trial got underway, former President Donald Trump returned to campaigning on Wednesday, this time in Michigan and Wisconsin, which are two crucial battleground states in the 2024 election. On the campaign trail, he highlighted his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and emphasized his opinion that abortion should be left to the states. Trump will be in court Thursday as his criminal trial resumes.