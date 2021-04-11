Donald Trump: Muslims don't respect human life

Sign Up For Newsletters

How the wealthy cut the line during Florida's frenzied vaccine rollout

Biden moves up deadline for COVID vaccine eligibility to April 19

21 hockey players on Vancouver Canucks test positive for COVID

California to reopen June 15 if state meets specific criteria

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center

You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?

Georgia becomes third state to shut down J&J vaccine site

At least two killed as severe weather sweeps through Gulf Coast

How a shocking environmental disaster was uncovered after 70 years

Did Kat West's online life play a role in her mysterious death?

Trump optimistic about GOP prospects in speech to donors

Children are in the spotlight in the coronavirus battle

Donald Trump proposed a policy that would ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

