LGBTQ Vets
Sandra Day O'Connor Funeral
CosMc's Drinks
Shark Attack
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from presidency for Jan. 6 riot
Overly broad terrorist watchlist poses national security risks, Senate report says
China showed "greater willingness" to influence 2022 elections, intel report says
Civil rights groups file lawsuit against new Texas immigration law
Justice Sandra Day O'Connor honored as an "American pioneer" at funeral
Blue Origin resumes New Shepard flights after 2022 mishap
Police believe Philadelphia slashings suspect is "Fairmount Park Rapist," sources say
Teens struggle to identify misinformation about Israel-Hamas conflict
Cease-fire set for Congo election as world powers vie for its cobalt
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Donald Trump holds lead in Iowa, New Hampshire
New CBS News polling data shows former president Donald Trump holding his lead among likely Republican voters just weeks before the Iowa caucuses. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On