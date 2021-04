Trump faces uphill battle after Wisconsin loss Ted Cruz beat Donald Trump by double digits in Wisconsin Tuesday, blocking the front-runner from making more gains on the path to the Republican nomination. John Kasich finished a distant third, with just 14 percent. Cruz picked up most of the delegates in the state, preventing any real gains by Trump. This increases the likelihood that no man will secure enough delegates to lock up the nomination before the Republican convention in July. Major Garrett reports from Milwaukee.