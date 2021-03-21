Donald Sterling vows to fight sale of Clippers

Live

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has formally responded to the charges against him. In a scathing 32-page letter to the NBA, Sterling wrote that the now infamous recording of his racist remarks did not violate NBA rules. Ben Tracy reports.
