Don Henley on the Eagles' "Long Goodbye" farewell tour, now longer The Eagles, one of the greatest old-school bands on Earth (and whose "Greatest Hits" compilation is the bestselling album in history), have extended their farewell tour, currently in residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Eagles co-founder Don Henley talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the band's half-century relationship with their fans; the legacy of his late bandmate Glenn Frey; and how his pre-performance regimen has changed with age. (Originally broadcast Feb. 8, 2026.)