Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has announced its 2022 inductees which include: Eminem, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton. The diverse group of artists will be inducted during a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 5.