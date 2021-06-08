DOJ recovers millions in ransom paid to hacking group that disrupted major U.S. gas pipeline The day before the CEO of Colonial Pipeline is set to testify before the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees, the Justice Department announced it recovered about $2.3 million in bitcoin paid as a ransom to hackers who caused a gas shortage in the southeast U.S. Jeff Pegues spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from today's hearings and how investigators tracked down the money.