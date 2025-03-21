DOJ defends El Salvador deportations in court The Trump administration appeared in court again on Friday, defending its decision to deport hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador's mega-prison. On Saturday, President Trump cited a centuries-old law called the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants with alleged ties to the gang Tren de Aragua. A judge temporarily paused the flights and verbally told the administration to turn the planes around, which didn't happen. CBS News Department of Justice reporter Jake Rosen breaks it all down and has the latest updates.