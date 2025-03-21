Watch CBS News

DOJ defends El Salvador deportations in court

The Trump administration appeared in court again on Friday, defending its decision to deport hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador's mega-prison. On Saturday, President Trump cited a centuries-old law called the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants with alleged ties to the gang Tren de Aragua. A judge temporarily paused the flights and verbally told the administration to turn the planes around, which didn't happen. CBS News Department of Justice reporter Jake Rosen breaks it all down and has the latest updates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.