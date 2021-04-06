Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dog says "mama" when baby can't

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a dog that speaks up when a snack is on the line and a colorful spider's entertaining mating ritual. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.