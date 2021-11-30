Department of Defense deploying military medical personnel to Michigan and New Mexico as COVID-19 support The federal government is deploying dozens of additional U.S. military medical personnel to Michigan and New Mexico to support civilian health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. David Claeys, president of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the addition of 22 medical professionals from the Department of Defense will mean for his team.