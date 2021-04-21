Live

Doctors puzzled by baby born with Zika virus

Eight-week-old Micaela is a medical mystery. She was exposed to the Zika virus in the womb, and was born with slight damage to one eye and stiffness on one side of her body. Now doctors are working to determine her prognosis. David Begnaud reports.
