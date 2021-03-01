Doctor urges Americans to get whatever COVID-19 vaccine is available to them Americans now have a third coronavirus vaccine option after Johnson & Johnson received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its single-dose shot. The company wants to distribute 20 million doses by the end of March. CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett reports on the rollout from Louisville, Kentucky, and Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss.