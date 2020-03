Dr. Agus on availability of coronavirus tests... Confusion about coronavirus testing is widespread across the country as the government is racing to keep up with demand. In California, a state with about 40 million people, just over 1,000 people have been tested and 159 cases confirmed. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday morning that there is no federal barrier for doctors to get tests for patients. Dr. David Agus weighs in on the state of coronavirus testing on “CBS This Morning.”